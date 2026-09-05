Brick & Bed STL Helps Revitalize Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Brick & Bed STL is bringing a different kind of lodging experience to one of St. Louis’ most historic neighborhoods, offering furnished loft apartments on Laclede’s Landing for visitors seeking everything from a two-night getaway to an extended stay in downtown St. Louis.

The locally focused lodging operator leases apartments in several historic loft buildings on the Landing, furnishes the units, and makes them available to travelers looking for an alternative to a conventional hotel.

That includes weekend visitors, tourists, business travelers, couples attending downtown events, corporate travelers, and healthcare professionals such as traveling nurses who may need furnished accommodations for weeks or longer.

Brick & Bed STL is also becoming part of a much larger story unfolding along the St. Louis riverfront.

Laclede’s Landing has spent years transitioning away from its former identity as primarily a nightlife and entertainment district. Residential development, tourism, restaurants, offices, and other businesses are gradually creating a more diversified neighborhood.

Short-term and extended-stay lodging can add another important component to that transformation.

Every occupied Brick & Bed loft places another visitor directly on the Landing — someone who may eat at nearby restaurants, visit attractions, attend conventions or sporting events, and experience a historic St. Louis neighborhood that many visitors might otherwise see only briefly.

Brick & Bed STL Offers Furnished Downtown Lofts

Brick & Bed’s concept occupies an interesting space between a hotel, an apartment, and a vacation rental.

Guests aren’t simply renting a hotel room.

They can stay in furnished loft apartments featuring the architectural characteristics that make Laclede’s Landing distinctive, including exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, and historic commercial-building architecture.

Depending on the individual unit, accommodations may include full kitchens, living rooms, dedicated workspaces, Wi-Fi, Smart TVs, washers and dryers, and access to building amenities.

That makes the properties useful for both short and extended stays.

Someone coming downtown for a Cardinals series, concert, convention, or weekend getaway may need a loft for only a few nights.

A traveling nurse, corporate employee, contractor, consultant, or person relocating to St. Louis could need furnished housing for several weeks or months.

Brick & Bed can serve both markets.

That flexibility matters because the needs of a two-night visitor differ considerably from those of someone temporarily living in St. Louis.

For extended-stay guests, a kitchen, laundry facilities, a workspace, and a separate living area can make the accommodations feel more like a temporary home than a hotel room.

Traveling Nurses and Professionals Are an Important Market for Brick & Bed STL

Healthcare professionals are particularly well suited to the furnished-apartment model.

Traveling nurses and other healthcare workers frequently accept temporary assignments in metropolitan areas around the country. Signing a traditional year-long apartment lease doesn’t necessarily make sense for someone who may be working in St. Louis for only a few months.

Hotels can also become impractical for longer stays.

A furnished loft creates another option.

Brick & Bed also markets to corporate and business travelers, remote workers, and other professionals needing temporary housing.

Current online listings specifically reference healthcare and corporate travelers, extended stays, and longer-term renters.

That gives Brick & Bed an opportunity to generate occupancy that isn’t completely dependent upon St. Louis tourism.

A major convention or Cardinals weekend might bring short-term visitors. A temporary healthcare assignment or corporate project could bring someone for weeks.

Combining those markets potentially creates a more balanced lodging business.

Staying in the Heart of Historic St. Louis

Location is one of Brick & Bed STL‘s strongest advantages.

Laclede’s Landing sits immediately north of Gateway Arch National Park and along the Mississippi River.

Guests can stay inside one of St. Louis’ oldest commercial districts while remaining within walking distance of some of the city’s most recognizable destinations.

Depending on the property and destination, guests can conveniently reach attractions and venues such as Gateway Arch National Park, the Mississippi Riverfront, America’s Center Convention Complex, the Dome at America’s Center, downtown casinos, Busch Stadium, and Ballpark Village.

MetroLink also serves Laclede’s Landing.

For tourists, that means a Brick & Bed loft can function as a base for exploring downtown St. Louis.

For business travelers attending events at America’s Center, the location can be particularly convenient.

And for visitors who appreciate historic architecture, the accommodations provide something a standardized hotel room cannot easily reproduce.

Guests aren’t merely visiting historic Laclede’s Landing.

For a few nights — or potentially several weeks — they’re actually living there.

Where Travelers Can Book Brick & Bed STL

Brick & Bed STL has built a broad online presence, making its accommodations available through its direct-booking operation and several of the largest lodging and vacation-rental platforms.

Prospective guests should compare availability, cancellation terms, fees, and final prices before booking, as these conditions can vary by platform and property.

Verified Brick & Bed STL booking options include:

Brick & Bed STL direct booking — Travelers can search Brick & Bed’s own inventory and book directly through the company’s online booking operation. Direct booking lets prospective guests deal with Brick & Bed rather than starting through a third-party travel marketplace.

— Travelers can search Brick & Bed’s own inventory and book directly through the company’s online booking operation. Direct booking lets prospective guests deal with Brick & Bed rather than starting through a third-party travel marketplace. Airbnb — Brick & Bed maintains a significant Airbnb presence with numerous furnished loft listings. The Brick & Bed host profile has accumulated more than 1,000 guest reviews, and individual properties include highly rated listings and Airbnb Guest Favorites.

— Brick & Bed maintains a significant Airbnb presence with numerous furnished loft listings. The Brick & Bed host profile has accumulated more than 1,000 guest reviews, and individual properties include highly rated listings and Airbnb Guest Favorites. Vrbo — Brick & Bed accommodations are also distributed through Vrbo. Several riverfront loft properties appear through the vacation-rental platform, providing another option for travelers accustomed to booking entire apartments rather than hotel rooms.

— Brick & Bed accommodations are also distributed through Vrbo. Several riverfront loft properties appear through the vacation-rental platform, providing another option for travelers accustomed to booking entire apartments rather than hotel rooms. Expedia — Brick & Bed properties are available through Expedia, including two-bedroom and other riverfront loft accommodations. This expands the company’s exposure to travelers who typically search major online travel agencies rather than vacation-rental-only platforms.

— Brick & Bed properties are available through Expedia, including two-bedroom and other riverfront loft accommodations. This expands the company’s exposure to travelers who typically search major online travel agencies rather than vacation-rental-only platforms. Booking.com — Brick & Bed riverfront accommodations are also appearing on Booking.com, giving the business additional exposure to domestic and international travelers using one of the world’s largest lodging marketplaces.

Brick & Bed properties also appear through Google Travel/Google Hotels, where travelers can compare booking options from multiple providers for certain units.

Not every loft will necessarily appear on every platform at the same time. Inventory, pricing, and availability can change, so travelers should search their intended dates across the available booking channels.

Online Distribution Brings Attention to the Landing

Brick & Bed’s presence across multiple booking platforms has implications beyond the company itself.

Each listing essentially becomes an advertisement for Laclede’s Landing.

Consider someone searching Airbnb for a weekend stay near the Gateway Arch.

The traveler may have no particular intention of staying on Laclede’s Landing. But a Brick & Bed loft with exposed brick, river views, or proximity to the Gateway Arch can introduce that traveler to the neighborhood.

The same thing happens on Vrbo, Expedia, Booking.com, and Google Travel.

That exposure matters.

One challenge facing a redeveloping neighborhood is convincing people to visit again—particularly those whose perception of the district was formed years or even decades earlier.

Overnight accommodations can accomplish that organically.

Visitors arrive, walk the streets, experience the historic architecture, discover restaurants and attractions, take photographs and potentially share their experiences online.

In that sense, every successful guest stay can become another small marketing campaign for the Landing.

Brick & Bed Has a Significant Landing Presence

Brick & Bed isn’t operating from a single apartment.

Publicly available lodging information reviewed by STL.Directory identified Brick & Bed units associated with several prominent Laclede’s Landing loft properties, including Greeley Lofts, Peper Lofts, Trader Lofts, and Paincourt Lofts.

The publicly identified inventory included units associated with:

Greeley Lofts — 618 N. Second St.

Peper Lofts — 701 N. First St.

Trader Lofts — 801–803 N. Second St.

Paincourt Lofts — 813 N. Second St.

The identified units should not be considered an exhaustive or permanent inventory. Individual apartments can be added, removed, or become unavailable over time.

Nevertheless, the number of publicly identified accommodations demonstrates that Brick & Bed has developed a meaningful presence within the relatively compact Landing neighborhood.

That concentration could become increasingly important as tourism and residential activity grow.

Furnished Lodging Can Support Other Landing Businesses

The economic impact of overnight visitors extends beyond lodging.

A person staying downtown for several nights needs meals, transportation, entertainment, and other services.

Someone staying several weeks needs even more.

That is particularly important for neighborhood restaurants and service businesses.

Restaurants need customers beyond Friday and Saturday nights. Coffee shops benefit from morning traffic. Convenience-oriented businesses need residents, workers, and visitors throughout the week.

An extended-stay guest temporarily becomes part of that customer base.

The potential economic effect grows as additional lofts fill and more visitors stay in the neighborhood.

This is one reason the Landing’s shift toward mixed-use development matters.

Instead of relying on one customer category, a mixed-use district can draw from permanent residents, office workers, tourists, sports fans, convention attendees, restaurant customers, and overnight guests.

Brick & Bed contributes to that mixture.

STL.Directory Adds Brick & Bed STL

STL.Directory recently added Brick & Bed STL to its growing St. Louis-area business directory.

The listing makes the company easier to discover for people searching for furnished apartments in St. Louis, short-term downtown accommodations, extended stays, places near the Gateway Arch, and temporary housing on Laclede’s Landing.

Brick & Bed is particularly appropriate for a business directory because its lodging model doesn’t fit neatly into a single traditional category.

It isn’t a conventional hotel.

It isn’t a traditional apartment complex offering only annual leases.

And it isn’t limited exclusively to weekend vacation rentals.

Instead, Brick & Bed combines elements of several lodging models.

A couple could reserve a loft for a weekend in downtown St. Louis.

A business traveler might stay for a week.

A traveling healthcare professional could potentially need accommodations for a much longer assignment.

All three customers can be served through the same underlying furnished-loft concept.

Brick & Bed Could Play a Role in the Landing’s Future

Laclede’s Landing’s recovery won’t be determined by any single company.

It will require continued investment from property owners, businesses, developers, and public agencies, along with enough residents and visitors to support a sustainable neighborhood economy.

But Brick & Bed represents exactly the type of activity that can contribute to that process.

It puts people into existing historic buildings.

It introduces visitors to the Landing.

It creates overnight activity.

And through Airbnb, Vrbo, Expedia, Booking.com, Google Travel, and direct online booking, it puts Laclede’s Landing accommodations in front of travelers searching from around the country and potentially around the world.

That visibility has value.

For years, many St. Louis residents remembered the Landing primarily for what it used to be.

Brick & Bed is participating in something different—a neighborhood where people can live, work, dine, visit, and stay overnight in one of the oldest parts of St. Louis.

Brick & Bed STL is ultimately selling more than furnished apartments.

It gives visitors the opportunity to experience Laclede’s Landing as a temporary resident.

As the historic riverfront district continues working toward renewed investment and activity, bringing more people into the neighborhood for two nights, two weeks, or longer could make Brick & Bed STL an increasingly important participant in the Landing’s next chapter.