The Clydesdale Opens at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) The Clydesdale – Downtown St. Louis is preparing to welcome a new destination that blends the city’s rich brewing heritage, award-winning culinary talent, and vibrant entertainment scene into one ambitious concept. The Clydesdale – A Clark Avenue Tavern, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan, is set to open August 27 at Ballpark Village, bringing an elevated American tavern experience to one of the busiest entertainment districts in the Midwest.

Located inside the former Budweiser Brew House space at 651 Clark Avenue, directly across from Busch Stadium, The Clydesdale represents far more than another restaurant opening. It reflects Ballpark Village’s continued evolution from a game-day destination into a year-round neighborhood where visitors can enjoy exceptional dining, live entertainment, and St. Louis hospitality regardless of the Cardinals’ schedule.

For Nashan, whose name has become synonymous with some of St. Louis’ finest dining experiences, the project is an opportunity to introduce a concept that combines approachable comfort with the refined techniques that have earned him national recognition. His goal is not to create another sports bar, but a restaurant where guests feel equally comfortable celebrating after a Cardinals victory, enjoying a business lunch, gathering with family for Sunday brunch, or meeting friends for cocktails on a quiet weeknight.

The Clydesdale – A Celebrated Chef Takes on a New Challenge

Kevin Nashan hardly needs an introduction to St. Louis diners.

After graduating from Saint Louis University and the Culinary Institute of America, Nashan trained in several of the world’s most respected kitchens before returning to St. Louis. His leadership at Sidney Street Cafe helped establish the restaurant as one of the region’s premier dining destinations, and in 2017 he earned the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest after years of national recognition. His restaurant portfolio has continued to expand through successful concepts including Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co. and La Tertulia.

Despite his accomplishments, Nashan has built his reputation on something much simpler than awards.

His restaurants have consistently emphasized genuine hospitality, quality ingredients, and memorable experiences over culinary trends. That philosophy appears to be at the center of The Clydesdale, where the emphasis is on welcoming guests with exceptional food served in an inviting environment that feels distinctly St. Louis.

Rather than importing a national restaurant brand into Ballpark Village, developers chose to partner with one of the city’s most respected chefs. This decision reinforces the district’s growing emphasis on locally inspired concepts.

The Clydesdale – A Name Rooted in St. Louis Tradition

Few names could better capture the spirit of St. Louis than The Clydesdale.

For generations, the Budweiser Clydesdales have represented craftsmanship, tradition and civic pride. The majestic horses have become internationally recognized symbols of Anheuser-Busch while maintaining an unmistakable connection to their hometown of St. Louis.

Every Opening Day at Busch Stadium, thousands of baseball fans eagerly await the appearance of the famous hitch, a tradition that has become almost as iconic as the game itself.

Nashan intentionally embraced that history.

Instead of competing with the building’s brewing heritage, he designed a concept that celebrates it. The restaurant’s identity pays tribute to one of St. Louis’ most enduring symbols while presenting a contemporary dining experience designed for today’s guests.

The result is a concept that immediately feels familiar to longtime residents while remaining inviting to visitors experiencing downtown for the first time.

The Clydesdale – More Than a Sports Bar

Although The Clydesdale occupies prime real estate overlooking Busch Stadium, Nashan has repeatedly emphasized that this is not intended to be another game-day sports bar.

Instead, he describes the restaurant as a modern American tavern—a place where elevated comfort food, thoughtful cocktails and warm hospitality take center stage.

That distinction matters.

Across the country, entertainment districts increasingly recognize that restaurants cannot rely solely on sporting events to succeed. They must attract customers every day of the week, throughout every season of the year.

The Clydesdale has been designed with that philosophy in mind.

The approximately 5,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor venue features an inviting dining room centered around a dramatic circular bar expected to become one of the restaurant’s signature features. Rich wood finishes, warm lighting and comfortable seating create an atmosphere that feels polished without becoming overly formal. Stadium-facing patio seating provides another attraction, allowing guests to enjoy views of Clark Avenue before and after Cardinals games, concerts and other downtown events.

The Clydesdale – Elevated Tavern Fare

The menu reflects Nashan’s vision of familiar American favorites prepared with premium ingredients and refined culinary techniques.

Rather than overwhelming guests with an overly ambitious menu, The Clydesdale focuses on executing recognizable dishes at a consistently high level.

Seafood plays a prominent role, continuing a strength Nashan has demonstrated throughout his career. Guests can expect oysters, shrimp cocktail, smoked trout, caviar selections and an elaborate seafood tower designed for sharing.

Traditional tavern favorites receive similar attention.

House-made sausages, pretzels, chicken wings, burgers crafted with Wagyu beef blends, steak frites and fresh pasta dishes all appear alongside carefully prepared entrées that elevate classic comfort food without sacrificing approachability.

The beverage program follows the same philosophy.

Classic cocktails receive contemporary updates, while the beer selection highlights both Anheuser-Busch products and local craft breweries, acknowledging St. Louis’ historic brewing legacy while celebrating the city’s thriving independent beer scene.

Ballpark Village Continues to Evolve with The Clydesdale

When Ballpark Village first opened, many viewed it primarily as an extension of Busch Stadium.

Over the past decade, however, it has steadily transformed into one of downtown St. Louis’ premier entertainment destinations.

Today the district includes restaurants, rooftop venues, live music, hotels, residential developments, and event spaces that attract visitors throughout the year. The addition of The Clydesdale represents another important step in that evolution, adding a chef-driven restaurant designed to become a destination in its own right rather than simply a convenient place to eat before first pitch.

The Clydesdale – Creating a Year-Round Gathering Place

While Cardinals baseball provides a steady flow of visitors to Ballpark Village, Chef Kevin Nashan’s vision for The Clydesdale extends well beyond the baseball season. The restaurant was conceived as a neighborhood tavern that would become part of the everyday fabric of downtown St. Louis rather than a venue that thrives only when tens of thousands of fans fill Busch Stadium.

That philosophy reflects changing expectations among today’s diners. Modern restaurants located in entertainment districts are increasingly expected to serve multiple roles. They must accommodate business lunches, happy hours, family dinners, weekend brunches, private celebrations and late-night gatherings while also handling the surge of customers before and after major sporting events.

The Clydesdale was designed with that flexibility in mind.

Its location offers a unique advantage. Guests attending Cardinals games, St. Louis CITY SC matches, concerts at Busch Stadium, festivals, conventions and other downtown events will find themselves only steps away from the restaurant. Yet its inviting atmosphere and chef-driven menu are equally intended to attract residents who want an exceptional meal without attending an event.

That combination gives the restaurant the potential to become one of downtown’s signature gathering places throughout the year.

Hospitality Takes Center Stage

Although Kevin Nashan’s résumé includes one of the culinary world’s highest honors—a James Beard Award—he has consistently emphasized that hospitality remains more important than accolades.

Throughout his career, Nashan has built restaurants where guests are encouraged to relax rather than feel intimidated. Fine ingredients and polished execution are paired with approachable service, creating an experience that appeals equally to longtime food enthusiasts and first-time visitors.

That same philosophy defines The Clydesdale.

Instead of creating an exclusive fine-dining destination, Nashan has developed a restaurant where guests might stop in for a handcrafted burger before first pitch, celebrate a special occasion over seafood and steaks, or enjoy cocktails with friends after work.

The atmosphere intentionally avoids the loud, television-dominated sports bar experience while still embracing the excitement that surrounds Ballpark Village.

Warm wood finishes, copper accents, comfortable seating, and a prominent circular bar create an environment where conversation remains just as important as the event taking place outside.

Celebrating St. Louis Through Food and Drink

Every aspect of The Clydesdale pays tribute to St. Louis.

The restaurant’s very name honors one of the city’s most recognizable icons—the Budweiser Clydesdales—whose connection to Anheuser-Busch has made them ambassadors for St. Louis around the world for generations.

That influence continues throughout the beverage program.

Guests will find an extensive selection of Anheuser-Busch products alongside rotating craft beers brewed throughout the St. Louis region, acknowledging both the city’s historic brewing legacy and its thriving independent beer community.

The cocktail menu similarly balances tradition with innovation, offering updated interpretations of classic American drinks alongside original creations developed specifically for the restaurant.

The food follows the same approach.

Classic tavern favorites are elevated through premium ingredients, careful preparation, and thoughtful presentation without losing the comfort and familiarity that define American hospitality.

Rather than chasing culinary trends, Nashan has focused on creating dishes that guests will want to order again and again—a strategy that has helped define the success of his previous restaurants.

Another Milestone for Downtown St. Louis

The opening of The Clydesdale also reflects continued confidence in the future of downtown St. Louis.

Like many urban centers across the country, downtown has faced significant challenges in recent years, including changes in office occupancy, evolving consumer habits and increased competition from suburban entertainment districts.

Despite those headwinds, major investments continue to reshape the area.

Ballpark Village has expanded beyond its original concept into a mixed-use district featuring restaurants, entertainment venues, residential developments, hotels and event spaces. The addition of a chef-led restaurant further diversifies those offerings while reinforcing downtown’s reputation as one of the Midwest’s premier destinations for dining and entertainment.

For visitors, The Clydesdale offers another compelling reason to extend their stay beyond a baseball game or concert.

For residents, it provides another opportunity to experience nationally recognized culinary talent without leaving the city.

That combination strengthens not only Ballpark Village but also the broader hospitality industry that supports thousands of jobs throughout the St. Louis region.

A New Chapter Begins

Restaurant openings always carry a sense of anticipation.

Menus evolve. Teams grow together. Regular customers discover favorite dishes. Traditions begin with a single meal shared among family and friends.

Few people understand that process better than Kevin Nashan, whose decades in the restaurant industry have taught him that long-term success is earned one guest at a time.

With The Clydesdale, he is bringing that experience to one of the most visible locations in St. Louis.

The restaurant combines an award-winning chef, a celebrated location, an approachable menu, and a concept deeply rooted in local history. Rather than relying solely on its proximity to Busch Stadium, it seeks to establish itself as a destination worthy of repeat visits throughout every season.

As guests begin filling the dining room, gathering around the circular bar and enjoying evenings on the stadium-facing patio, The Clydesdale has the opportunity to become more than Ballpark Village’s newest restaurant.

It has the potential to become one of downtown St. Louis’ defining dining destinations. Here, exceptional food, genuine hospitality, and the city’s enduring traditions come together under one roof.

For St. Louis residents, it represents another reason to celebrate the continued growth of the city’s culinary scene. For visitors, it offers an authentic taste of the hospitality and character that have long defined the Gateway City.

When The Clydesdale opens its doors, it won’t simply introduce a new restaurant. It will welcome guests into a modern tavern built around the spirit of St. Louis—honoring its past while helping shape the future of one of downtown’s most dynamic entertainment districts.