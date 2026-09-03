Cobblestone STL Adds Online Ordering on the Landing

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 3, 2026 (STL.News) Cobblestone STL – The transformation of Laclede’s Landing continues as new residential development, restaurants, retail businesses, and hospitality options bring renewed activity to one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods.

The latest development is The Cobblestone STL, a deli, market, coffee shop, and bar located at 701 N. First Street on Laclede’s Landing. According to recent reports published by eOrderSTL.com and St. Louis Restaurant Review, The Cobblestone STL is preparing to launch online ordering through the locally operated eOrderSTL platform.

The new system is expected to let customers order items from Cobblestone’s deli menu, along with select grocery and market products, for pickup or delivery, expanding the business beyond customers who walk through its doors.

eOrderSTL is owned and managed by St. Louis Media, LLC, which also operates St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.News. St. Louis Restaurant Review has increasingly used the platform to connect locally owned restaurants with customers while providing participating businesses with online ordering and digital marketing support.

For Cobblestone, the timing coincides with something much larger happening around it: the reinvention of Laclede’s Landing.

Laclede’s Landing Is Becoming a Neighborhood Again

For generations, many St. Louis residents associated Laclede’s Landing primarily with bars, restaurants, and nightlife.

That model has changed.

Rather than recreating the entertainment district of decades past, developers have been transforming historic warehouses and commercial buildings into a mixed-use neighborhood where residents can live within walking distance of restaurants, businesses, the Mississippi River, and Gateway Arch National Park.

Advantes Group has driven much of that transformation.

Advantes began investing heavily in Laclede’s Landing in 2019 and has since converted multiple historic properties into residential and mixed-use developments. Projects include Peper Lofts, Paincourt Lofts, Greeley Lofts, Hoffman Lofts, Old Judge Lofts and Trader Lofts. For short-term overnight or traveling nurses rentals, visit https://brickandbedstl.com/.

The St. Louis Development Corporation previously reported investments including a $13 million redevelopment of Greeley Lofts, a $9.6 million redevelopment of Hoffman Lofts, a $5.7 million redevelopment of Trader Lofts, and a $3.1 million redevelopment of Paincourt Lofts.

The result is something fundamentally different from the Landing of the past.

Upper floors that once contained aging or vacant commercial space now offer modern residential units surrounded by exposed brick, heavy timber, large windows, and other architectural characteristics that preserve the neighborhood’s historic identity.

The development strategy creates permanent residential activity rather than depending exclusively on weekend visitors.

That distinction could prove important to the Landing’s long-term future.

Residents create demand for coffee in the morning, lunch during the afternoon, groceries after work, and restaurants in the evening. They also create demand for professional services, fitness businesses, entertainment, retail, and other amenities a functioning neighborhood needs.

Cobblestone fits directly into that strategy.

Apartments, Short-Term Stays and New Businesses

The Landing’s evolving residential market is also creating opportunities beyond conventional apartment leasing.

Historic loft properties are being marketed for different types of stays, helping make the neighborhood attractive to visitors and professionals who want downtown accommodations with more character than a conventional hotel room.

Short-term and extended-stay rentals can appeal to tourists, business travelers, traveling medical professionals, and others requiring furnished accommodations for weeks or months at a time.

The location provides an unusual combination of historic architecture and access to major downtown destinations.

Gateway Arch National Park is immediately nearby. MetroLink serves the neighborhood through the Arch-Laclede’s Landing station, while the Eads Bridge provides a direct connection across the Mississippi River.

Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village, America’s Center Convention Complex, the Dome at America’s Center, and other downtown destinations are within the surrounding area.

At the same time, the Landing itself continues developing its own identity.

Restaurants and neighborhood businesses remain essential, but opportunities are expanding for coffee shops, galleries, creative businesses, professional offices, boutique retail operations, and other concepts that can serve residents, workers, and visitors throughout the day.

The Cobblestone STL illustrates what that mixed-use environment can look like.

The business combines several concepts under one roof rather than operating solely as a restaurant. Customers can purchase sandwiches and other deli items, coffee, groceries, and locally oriented merchandise while using the space as a neighborhood gathering place.

The business is also connected to an art gallery, adding another element to an area increasingly positioned around experiences rather than traditional nightlife alone.

When St. Louis Magazine reported on Cobblestone as the concept was being developed, its owners described plans for a market, deli and coffee shop designed partly to fill a neighborhood need created by the Landing’s growing residential population.

That strategy appears increasingly relevant as more historic buildings return to productive use.

Online Ordering Adds Another Piece to the Landing

Adding eOrderSTL online ordering gives Cobblestone another way to reach downtown residents, office workers, visitors, and potentially customers outside the immediate Landing neighborhood.

Instead of requiring customers to discover the business while walking through the district, online ordering can introduce Cobblestone to people searching digitally for breakfast, lunch, coffee, deli products and delivery options.

The arrangement also connects the business with St. Louis Restaurant Review’s restaurant directory and broader digital marketing network.

St. Louis Restaurant Review lists The Cobblestone STL in its regional directory and operates eOrderSTL as a locally focused alternative to large national online ordering platforms.

For Laclede’s Landing, however, Cobblestone represents more than another restaurant adding online ordering.

It demonstrates what the neighborhood’s redevelopment was intended to produce.

Historic buildings have been preserved and renovated. New residents have moved into the neighborhood. Short-term and extended-stay accommodations are bringing additional visitors. Restaurants, markets, galleries, and other businesses are gradually filling spaces around them.

The Landing is no longer simply trying to become what it once was.

It is becoming something different — a historic riverfront neighborhood where people can live, stay, work, eat, shop and visit within one of the most architecturally distinctive districts in St. Louis.

The launch of Cobblestone STL’s eOrderSTL service may seem like a relatively small development compared with multimillion-dollar building renovations.

But successful neighborhoods are ultimately built around businesses people use every day.

As more residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs discover Laclede’s Landing, businesses such as The Cobblestone STL could become an increasingly important part of the neighborhood’s next chapter.

Sources: Reporting and announcements from eOrderSTL.com and St. Louis Restaurant Review; St. Louis Development Corporation; Laclede’s Landing; Advantes Group redevelopment reporting; and previous coverage by St. Louis Magazine and STL.News.