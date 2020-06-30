Brian Pierce Wins $150000 in Michigan Lottery’s Instant Game Online

Michigan (STL.News) A Macomb County man is house hunting after winning $150,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fruity Cashword instant game online.

“I like playing instant games online and play a little of everything,” said Brian Pierce, of Richmond. “I was playing the right game at the right time, and it hit!

“I was uncovering the letters one-by-one and realized I had a lot of words adding up. I must have counted 10 words 10 times before the stunned feeling hit. I almost thought I was having a heart attack.”

Pierce, 40, visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to use the money for a down payment on a new home for his family.

“This is life changing money and is really going to help me and my wife find our dream home,” Pierce said.

