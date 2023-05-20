Brett Hull’s Junction House added to Local Directories

Brett Hull’s Junction House has been added to local directory listings – St. Louis Restaurant Review – STL.Directory – STL.News

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) Brett Hull’s Junction House is an upscale sports bar in Wentzville, Missouri. Its website describes the establishment as follows: Junction House is a multi-leveled meeting place with a sophisticated look and feels while offering a casual dining and drinking experience. A group of St Louis natives with 20+ years in the local food & beverage industry redefining the meaning of casual sports dining through handcrafted foods and signature mixed drinks to be enjoyed in an atmosphere like no other.

It is one of our favorite places in the St. Louis region and our favorite place in Wentzville. The location is not on a central pathway, but the facility is excellent and was designed to please any visitor regardless of their taste.

It has been added to three local business directories. The listings are not sponsored or paid and are by invitation only based on the restaurants’ relevance to the industry and community.

But who is Brett Hull? CLICK to read his Wikipedia description.

Address, phone, and email:

1311 Lodora Drive

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Phone: +1 314-375-4855

Email: contact@junction-house.com

