Breaking News Today Nov 10 Live Updates: Crypto Market Down By 8%; Liquidation Breaches $690 Mln – CoinGape

Breaking News Today Live Updates November and Latest News: (10 November 2022) The global digital asset market is trading under tremendous pressure. The cumulative market cap has dropped by a massive 8% over the past day. It now stands at $833.72 billion.

The major reason behind the crypto bloodbath has been reported to be the meltdown of SBF’s FTX. As per the data, over $100 billion worth of value was wiped out from the market.

Live

2022-11-10T13:01:50+5:30

FTX May File For Bankruptcy

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried warned investors in a call on Wednesday that the crypto exchange may be forced to file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t get a cash infusion.

2022-11-10T12:20:00+5:30

Crypto Market Crash Live: Liquidation Breaches $690 Million

As per the data, 365,205 traders have liquidated more than $694 million in the last 24 hours. The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex – XBTUSD valued $10.00M

2022-11-10T11:40:00+5:30

Bitcoin Dominance On A Major Decline

Bitcoin’s dominance currently stands at 38.23%. It is a decrease of 0.73% over the day.

BTC is trading at an average price of $16,765, at the press time. Bitcoin price is down by 9% in the last 24 hours.

2022-11-10T11:10:00+5:30

Crypto Market Crash Live: Total Down By 8%

The cumulative crypto market cap has dropped by a massive 8% over the past day. It now stands at $833.72 billion.

The major reason behind the crypto bloodbath has been reported to be the meltdown of SBF’s FTX.

Disclaimer

The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.

About Author

Ashish believes in Decentralisation and has a keen interest in evolving Blockchain technology, Cryptocurrency ecosystem, and NFTs. He aims to create awareness around the growing Crypto industry through his writings and analysis. When he is not writing, he is playing video games, watching some thriller movie, or is out for some outdoor sports. Reach me at [email protected]