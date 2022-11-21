Brazilian Cryptocurrency Bill Resurfaces After General Ballot

The Brazilian cryptocurrency bill, sidelined several times due to the general election ballot that happened on October 30, might be discussed and voted on during the following week. According to reports, the project identified as 4.401/2021 will be on the agenda for being discussed by the Chamber of Deputies, marked as urgent, and listed to be discussed on Nov. 22.

Brazilian Cryptocurrency Bill Back on Agenda

The Brazilian cryptocurrency bill, a project that seeks to regulate the actions of cryptocurrency exchanges and custody agents, as well as establish clear cryptocurrency mining rules, will be on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies next week. The bill, which had been sidelined before the general ballot that happened on Oct. 20, is slated to be discussed on Nov. 22.

The bill might be discussed and voted on if the chamber decides that it is of importance, as the document is the fourth item in the list to be discussed in that session. Still, deputies can change the agenda of the day, and postpone the discussion of the bill, as has happened in several opportunities before.

According to local reports, there might be a window of opportunity for the project to be discussed, due to the laws that are currently being discussed in the Senate. However, others key actors have disregarded this possibility, as president Lula’s takeover might bring important changes to the budget law for 2023, requiring attention from both chambers.

Crypto Personalities Talk on Speeding Regulation Due to FTX’s Downfall

The events surrounding the withdrawal pause and the subsequent bankruptcy of FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, made several personalities in the cryptocurrency industry in Brazil touch on the importance of the approval of the bill.

Roberto Dagnoni, CEO of 2TM, the holding company of Mercado Bitcoin, one of the biggest exchanges in Brazil, stated:

If there is a good side, it would be that it gets the law prioritized. The rules that currently exist have not been applicable to some players, so they can do whatever you want. This (law) would change a lot.

Brazil is one of the countries that have been more affected by FTX’s debacle. Per Coingecko’s numbers, Brazil would be the tenth more affected country on the list, with Brazilians already organizing to take legal action in several jurisdictions. A proposed class action lawsuit will group customers with more than $100,000 on the exchange to try to recoup some of the losses.

