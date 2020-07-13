Brattleboro Police Investigating Robbery at 77 Flat St

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 11, 2020 at approximately 5:10am Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at gun point that had just occurred at 77 Flat St; Brattleboro Transportation Center.

The victim, who was not harmed during the incident, described the suspect as a white male in his early 30’s, approximately 5’8, medium build, dark hair, sweat pants with a wide stripe down both sides, and was wearing a baggy blue sweat shirt. The firearm was described as a long gun. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Brattleboro Police Department.

