Brattleboro Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Achille Agway

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On Saturday, June 27th at approximately 2:45pm, Brattleboro Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Achille Agway on Putney Rd. The suspect claimed he had a gun and threatened to shoot the clerk at the gas pumps if he did not give him the money in the register. The clerk handed over the money and the suspect fled on foot down Wellington Rd. towards the train tracks.

Brattleboro Officers, assisted by Vermont and New Hampshire State Police and Chesterfield, NH, Police, searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident, please contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.

