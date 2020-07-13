Brattleboro Police Arrested Walter Swift for Possession of Cocaine

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 7/10/2020 at approximately 1pm the Brattleboro Police Department located Walter Swift, 59 y/o of Brattleboro in the Preston Lot in downtown. Swift had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. During a search incident to his arrest Swift began to resist and attempt to conceal illegal narcotics in his possession. Swift was later charged with resisting arrest and possession of cocaine. Swift was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court; Criminal Division on 8/18/20 at 8am. Swift was held and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for the active warrant.

