Brattleboro Police Arrest Samuel W. Hunt for Criminal DLS

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On August 16, 2020 at approximately 1833 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Samuel W. Hunt of Hinsdale, NH. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Hunt’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Hunt was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted and photographed. Hunt was issued a citation for Criminal DLS and released. Hunt is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 9/22/2020 to face the charge.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE