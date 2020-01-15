Branson Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage

BRANSON, Mo. (STL.News) – Branson Edge Realtors announce that they are now open for business in the Branson MO area. Pam Rumley is a veteran Realtor with over 35 years of experience. After working for many years for both buyers and sellers, she decided that home buyers needed a break.

Pam is dedicated to educating home buyers on the many facets of agency law and how important it is to hire your own Exclusive Buyer’s Agent. For instance, if you were involved in a law suit – would you hire your opponent’s attorney to represent you? Of course not! It just can’t be done. But, sadly, it’s done in real estate transactions every day! Why? Because people don’t understand the huge conflict of interest that exists when they call the listing agent for help.

The listing agent is most likely a very competent agent, but has a contract with the seller to sell their home for the highest possible price. The buyer also wants the best price – but their best price is the lowest price. How in any universe can one agent accomplish both objectives? Actually, when this situation occurs, the agent has to revert to ‘facilitator’ status and can no longer represent either party, and can legally only do the paperwork. It pays to do your homework on this subject, when you know that it’s one of the largest transactions you will make in your lifetime.

To easily avoid this conflict of interest, Pam Rumley as an Exclusive Buyer’s Agent, simply doesn’t take listings! She specializes in helping people move into the Branson MO area, and she especially excels in helping ‘Baby Boomers’ relocate. You will find Pam to be an excellent Realtor – and you will also find a true friend in the process. Do yourself a favor and call Pam today. 417-243-0100.

Branson Edge Realtors serves the Taney, Stone and Christian county area in Southern Missouri. https://www.BransonRealEstateAuthority.com is a comprehensive, informative website dedicated to serving home buyers in the Branson area.

‘Well-Done’ is Always Better than ‘Well-Said’

Pam Rumley

232373@email4pr.com

417-243-0100