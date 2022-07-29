Madison Man, Brandon Norton Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Brandon Norton, 32, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 120 months in prison for distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Norton pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6, 2022.

On October 14, 2021, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration communicated with Norton and arranged to buy two pounds of methamphetamine from him in Madison in exchange for $6,000. Norton arrived at the meeting location driving a car with his girlfriend and two minor children. The confidential source entered the back seat of Norton’s car and received the methamphetamine.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Conley noted that Norton had “leaned into” a leadership role in a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting pounds of methamphetamine from California to Wisconsin. Judge Conley also noted it was an aggravating factor that Norton had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area.

The charge against Norton is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department.

The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking Brandon Norton Sentenced for Meth Trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today