BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Michael Brennan

Boston, MA (STL.News) 102 years ago today, on July 7, 1918, Patrolman Michael Brennan was killed in the line of duty when he suffered life-threatening injuries from an apparent fall from a great height while pursuing a suspect in the area of Warren Street in Roxbury. Patrolman Brennan was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Patrolman Brennan worked for the department for less than a year and was 33-years-old at the time of his death. Patrolman Brennan left behind a grieving wife and a son, who was born the day after his funeral services.

Patrolman Brennan was laid to rest at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury and his name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial on Panel 2, East Line 1.

In Boston, a Hero Sign is posted at 302 Warren Street in Roxbury to forever honor the memory of a man who gave his life in service to his city. If you’re in the area, keep an eye out for his Hero Sign and kindly take a moment, not only to honor his sacrifice, but to remember the loved ones left in mourning after his tragic passing so many years ago.

