BPD Arrest Joelkiss Gutierrez-Hidalgo For Stabbing in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 5:44 AM on Monday June 22, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 21 Howard Street in Roxbury. While investigating on scene, officers learned that an adult female victim had been dropped off at an area hospital suffering from apparent life-threatening stab wounds. The victim remains in critical condition at this time but is expected to survive.

Detectives assigned to District B-2 and the BPD Homicide Unit conducted an investigation which led to the identification of a suspect, Joelkiss Gutierrez-Hidalgo, 22, of Dorchester, who was later arrested without incident. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault and Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

