BPD Arrest Brandon Castro After Recovering Firearm in Roxbury Boston

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) At about 5:50 PM on Monday June 8, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite firearm arrest after responding to investigate a group of about 20-25 people gathered in the area of 60R Annunciation Road in Roxbury. Upon seeing the officers approaching, one individual, later identified as Brandon Castro, 22, of Malden, separated from the group and took off running. Officers followed the suspect and heard the distinct sound of a heavy metal object being discarded into a dumpster as the suspect ran past it. Additional responding officers were able to stop the suspect in the area of 613 Parker Street at which time they were able to recover a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun from inside the dumpster. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The suspect will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.

