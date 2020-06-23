Bostwick Avenue Street Closure for Emergency Repair Planned June 23rd

Janesville, WI (STL.News) A segment of Bostwick Avenue is scheduled to be closed Tuesday, June 23rd, for emergency storm sewer repair activities, as outlined below:
Bostwick Avenue (full street closure between East Racine Street and Home Park Avenue)
• Duration: Tuesday, June 23rd from 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
• Access to driveways within the closure limits will be allowed from Home Park Avenue only
• Janesville Transit System routes will not be affected by this closure
All efforts will be made to re-open the street as soon as possible. Please plan accordingly for traffic congestion.
Questions regarding the lane closures can be directed to the Operations Division at (608) 755-3110.