Bostwick Avenue Street Closure for Emergency Repair Planned June 23rd

Janesville, WI (STL.News) A segment of Bostwick Avenue is scheduled to be closed Tuesday, June 23rd, for emergency storm sewer repair activities, as outlined below:

Bostwick Avenue (full street closure between East Racine Street and Home Park Avenue)

• Duration: Tuesday, June 23rd from 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

• Access to driveways within the closure limits will be allowed from Home Park Avenue only

• Janesville Transit System routes will not be affected by this closure

All efforts will be made to re-open the street as soon as possible. Please plan accordingly for traffic congestion.

Questions regarding the lane closures can be directed to the Operations Division at (608) 755-3110.

