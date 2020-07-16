Boston Police’s Public Safety: Safe Exchange Zones for E-Commerce Transactions

Boston, MA (STL.News) As the number of residents buying and selling goods online continues to increase and grow, so too do the potential risks associated with these types of transactions which can sometimes involve meeting a stranger in unfamiliar surroundings. In an effort to keep these arranged dealings as safe as possible, the BPD has implemented designated “Safe Exchange Zones” at every Boston Police District Station across the city, as well as, BPD Headquarters. These areas are monitored via security video and available 24 hours a day.

Please see the complete list of addresses below to find the Safe Exchange Zone nearest you:

BPD Headquarters, 1 Schroeder Plaza, Boston, 02120

District A-1, 40 New Sudbury Street, Downtown, 02114

District A-7, 69 Paris Street, East Boston, 02128

District A-15, 20 Vine Street, Charlestown, 02129

District B-2, 2400 Washington Street, Roxbury, 02119

District B-3, 1165 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, 02124

District C-6, 101 W Broadway, South Boston, 02127

District C-11, 40 Gibson Street, Dorchester, 02122

District D-4, 650 Harrison Avenue, South End, 02116

District D-14, 301 Washington Street, Brighton, 02135

District E-5, 1708 Centre Street, West Roxbury, 02132

District E-13, 3347 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, 02130

District E-18, 1249 Hyde Park Avenue, Hyde Park, 02136

