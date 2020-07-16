Boston Police’s Public Safety: Safe Exchange Zones for E-Commerce Transactions

Boston, MA (STL.News) As the number of residents buying and selling goods online continues to increase and grow, so too do the potential risks associated with these types of transactions which can sometimes involve meeting a stranger in unfamiliar surroundings. In an effort to keep these arranged dealings as safe as possible, the BPD has implemented designated “Safe Exchange Zones” at every Boston Police District Station across the city, as well as, BPD Headquarters. These areas are monitored via security video and available 24 hours a day.
Please see the complete list of addresses below to find the Safe Exchange Zone nearest you:
- BPD Headquarters, 1 Schroeder Plaza, Boston, 02120
- District A-1, 40 New Sudbury Street, Downtown, 02114
- District A-7, 69 Paris Street, East Boston, 02128
- District A-15, 20 Vine Street, Charlestown, 02129
- District B-2, 2400 Washington Street, Roxbury, 02119
- District B-3, 1165 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, 02124
- District C-6, 101 W Broadway, South Boston, 02127
- District C-11, 40 Gibson Street, Dorchester, 02122
- District D-4, 650 Harrison Avenue, South End, 02116
- District D-14, 301 Washington Street, Brighton, 02135
- District E-5, 1708 Centre Street, West Roxbury, 02132
- District E-13, 3347 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, 02130
- District E-18, 1249 Hyde Park Avenue, Hyde Park, 02136