Boston Police Seeking Public’s Help to Locate A Vehicle Wanted in Fatal Hit & Run

Boston, MA (STL.News) Boston Police Detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a motor vehicle in connection to an ongoing fatal hit and run investigation. The incident occurred at about 11:27 PM on Saturday August 15, 2020, in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Ashmont Street in Dorchester. The motor vehicle is described as a light green colored 2006 Kia Sportage bearing Massachusetts registration 7RN971.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information relative to the vehicle pictured is asked to contact BPD Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

