Boston Police Officers Arrested Paul Louis-Jeune – Recovered Firearm & Drugs

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:02 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), made an onsite firearm arrest of Paul Louis-Jeune, 28, of Cambridge in the area of Guild Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Walnut Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard when they observed a motor vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the pedestrian crosswalk. Officers conducted a Registry of Motor Vehicle inquiry and it was revealed that the registered owner did not have an active Massachusetts driver’s license.

Officers activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop and as officers exited their cruiser to approach the motor vehicle, they observed the driver to be the registered owner, based on the registry photo.

At that moment, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed and officers followed down Martin Luther King Boulevard to Valentine Street. Officers observed the Audi slow down briefly and then pick up speed again. Officers then observed the driver get out of the vehicle in the area of Guild Street and flee on foot while reaching into a bag and discarding items.

Officers safely apprehended Louis-Jeune and recovered, 51 bags of marijuana, 5 bags of THC edible gummies and a black digital scale.

Officers retraced the path of where the motor vehicles traveled and recovered a loaded silver Smith & Wesson firearm in the area where Louis-Jeune had slowed down. The firearm had one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

Paul Louis-Jeune was arrested and charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Class D, Drugs (Marijuana). He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

