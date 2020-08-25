Boston Police Arrested Travis Seales & Messiah Leggett – Loaded Firearm Recovered

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 4:29 PM on Monday, August 24, 2020, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 145 Westminster Street (Ross Playground) in Hyde Park. While en route to the scene, officers received information that a male pulled out a gun, as well as a description of the suspect who was walking with a female and another male, one of whom was carrying a black backpack. On arrival, officers observed a group of three individuals, two males and a female, who matched the description of the individuals involved in the incident. Officers approached the individuals who stated that an argument had occurred at the basketball court with another group of individuals. Officers spoke to one of the males who was observed to be wearing a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. During this interaction, officers made note of the second male carrying a black backpack. A frisk of the backpack led to the discovery of a Glock 26 loaded with thirteen rounds of live ammunition. Both of the males were taken into custody. The female was identified and released from the scene.

Officers arrested the male with the ankle monitor, Travis Seales, 19-years-old, of Randolph, and the male carrying the backpack, Messiah Leggett, 20-years-old, of Hyde Park. Both males are charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm.

