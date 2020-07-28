Boston Police Arrested Mohammad Jumaa & Firearm Recovered in South Boston

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:01pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 255 Southampton St, Roxbury. The text of the call stated that the driver of a white Mercedes had flashed a gun at the victims. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the first victim who stated that he and another male had been involved in an altercation regarding his motor vehicle in front of 262 Harrison Avenue. The victim stated that the male punched him in the face and choked him, before taking off. The second victim stated that he was inside 262 Harrison Avenue and he ran outside when he saw his friend being assaulted by the male. After the altercation, another male pulled up in a white Mercedes and asked the first victim if he had just gotten into a fight with his brother. The victim told this male that his brother had punched him in the face, at which time the suspect displayed a firearm to both males and said ‘let’s do this.” The victims then got into their vehicle and drove off, with the suspect following them. The victims saw a Transit Police Officer at 255 Southampton St, and as they pulled over to report the incident, the suspect turned his vehicle around and headed back towards Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Officers broadcast a description of the suspects motor vehicle. A Sergeant from District C-6 observed a motor vehicle fitting that description driving down Southampton St towards Melnea Cass Boulevard. The The Sergeant conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The suspect stated that there was a firearm in his glove box, and that he had an active license to carry.

The officers recovered a Glock 17, loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. The suspect, Mohammad Jumaa, 22 of Stoughton, was placed under arrest and charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Firearm). Jumaas License to Carry a Firearm (LTC) was seized, and the issuing department, Stoughton Police, was notified.

