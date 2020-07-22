Boston Police Arrested Hassaun G Daily for Firearm Offense in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:00am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for shots fired, resulting in a brief foot pursuit and ultimately a firearm arrest. The original radio call for shots fired yielded the recovery of ballistic evidence in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dale St in Roxbury.

While officers were responding to the area of 165 Martin Luther King Blvd for shots fired, a broadcast was made of a suspect vehicle as it traveled down Washington St onto Marcella St. The vehicle then turned onto Thornton St, while travelling the wrong way, towards Valentine St. The vehicle continued onto Fulda St and took a right onto Highland St, before pulling over at a high rate of speed at Highland and Marcella St. Two officers, on an unrelated radio call, approached the vehicle in an attempt to conduct a threshold inquiry, but the suspect tried to pull away, almost striking one of the officers with the motor vehicle, and ultimately causing another department motor vehicle to make contact with the rear of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then drove off at a high rate of speed, almost striking a detective who was crossing the street, onto Centre St towards Cedar St and Columbus Avenue. Officers broadcast a description of the vehicle as it turned onto Columbus Ave, at which time an officer in a marked Boston Police Cruiser activated his lights and sirens and followed the vehicle from Cedar St to Terrace St. The suspects motor vehicle then struck a fence at New Heath St. and Terrace St. The officer exited his cruiser as the suspect fled from the vehicle and jumped over a fence. The officer followed, while demanding the suspect to stop. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, identified as Hassaun G Daily, 28, of Jamaica Plain, was placed under arrest and charged with Failure to Stop for a Police Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Obey Traffic Signals and Speeding.

B2 officers later retraced the flight path of the suspect from the earlier pursuit, when they observed a loaded silver and black firearm, Kahr Arms CW40, on the sidewalk in front of 128 Thornton St. The firearm was in close proximity to what appeared to be a fresh divot of disturbed dirt, was in the direct flight path of the suspect, and was in a location consistent with being discarded from the driver’s side of a motor vehicle traveling the wrong way down Thornton St.

Daily was further charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense, Armed Career Criminal Level 1.