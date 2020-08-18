Boston Police Arrest Raiquan Turner & Recover Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:57 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 34 Creston Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence at a nearby intersection. While on scene, officers received a description of both a possible victim and a possible suspect who were both seen fleeing the area, the victim on foot, and the suspect inside of a white Toyota Camry. Detectives on scene were able to track the vehicle to the area of Ronan Street in Dorchester. Officers spoke to the occupants of one of the residences in the area and were met by an individual matching the description of the suspect. The male was identified and taken into custody.

A subsequent search warrant of the suspect’s residence was executed and officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition.

Officers arrested Raiquan Turner, 24-years-old, of Dorchester. Turner is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, and Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon to wit Gun.

