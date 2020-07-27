Boston Police Arrest Daniel Moreno for Armed Robbery in the South End

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 5:11 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a robbery in progress in the area of 1747 Washington Street (7-11) in the South End. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the two victims who stated an unknown male suspect had entered the store and attempted to steal several items. The victims stated they attempted to stop the suspect in an effort to prevent him from stealing the items. In the ensuing altercation, the suspect punched one of the victims in the face. However, the victims were able to retrieve the store property from the suspect before he fled the area.

The victims stated the suspect then returned to the store, significantly more agitated, and brandishing a switchblade. The victims stated the suspect lunged toward them with the knife in hand, grabbing various items from the rack before again fleeing the store, successfully stealing multiple items in the process.

A description of the suspect was broadcast and additional units began searching the area for him. While in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect. Officers identified the male and placed him under arrest.

Officers arrested Daniel Moreno, 23-years-old, of Dedham. Moreno is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Armed Robbery, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon to wit Knife, Assault and Battery, and Larceny Under $1200. Additionally, the suspect was discovered to have multiple active warrants for various charges including Possession of Class A Drugs, Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon, and four warrants for Shoplifting.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE