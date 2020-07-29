Boston: Homicide Victim Identified as Amadou Jalloh, Sumner Street & Conrad Street in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:08 AM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of Sumner Street and Conrad Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence, but were unable to locate a victim. While on scene, BPD Operations made a broadcast that an adult male victim suffering life threatening gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a local hospital. The male victim was later pronounced deceased. The incident is believed to have occurred in the area Sumner Street and Conrad Street in Dorchester. The victim has since been identified as Amadou Jalloh, 28, from Boston.

The Boston Police Department continues to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

