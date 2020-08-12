Boston: Dating App Disaster Ends Up in Arrest of Selena Rivera-Apodaca for Armed Robbery

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 11:50 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a radio call for an armed robbery in the area of 1 Avenue De LaFayette (Hyatt Regency) in Boston. On arrival, officers were met by the victim who stated he had met the female suspect on an online dating app. The victim stated the suspect met the victim in the lobby before they made their way back to the suspect’s hotel room where they had a conversation lasting approximately thirty minutes. The victim stated the suspect pulled out a taser and held it to the victim while she rummaged through his pockets. The victim stated the suspect stole over one hundred dollars from him before he was able to run out of the room. The victim stated he notified the hotel’s security staff who in turn called police.

Officers proceeded up to the suspect’s hotel room where they were met by the suspect who denied knowing the victim. The suspect stated she had never seen the victim before. As officers continued to try to ascertain what had actually occurred between the two parties, the suspect became completely uncooperative. The suspect eventually started FaceTiming another male before officers located a pink taser on top of the suspect’s luggage. Officers recovered the taser and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers arrested Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24-years-old, of Kent, Washington. Rivera-Apodaca is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on the charge of Armed Robbery.

