“Bored Dude” indicted for attempting to sexually assault nine-year-old

McALLEN, TX (STL.News) A 19-year-old man residing in San Juan has been indicted on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a child, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Originally charged by criminal complaint, a federal grand jury returned the single-count indictment against Jorge Eduardo Naranjo today. He is expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge on the indictment in the near future.

According to the complaint, Naranjo began communicating via Kik with someone he thought had a nine-year-old child. Naranjo operated multiple accounts on the site with the username “Bored Dude,” distributed files of child pornography and requested to meet the individual’s “little,” according to the charges.

Naranjo allegedly exchanged multiple messages clarifying his intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with the child. Naranjo traveled to a McAllen hotel and planned to do so, according to the charges. Law enforcement took him immediately into custody upon his arrival.

At his detention hearing following the filing of the criminal complaint, Naranjo was found to be a danger to community and ordered him into custody pending future criminal proceedings.

The FBI conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Devin V. Walker is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section leads PSC, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today