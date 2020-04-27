Border Patrol Seizes Bundles of Marijuana on Bus at Checkpoint

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint seized several bundles of narcotics on a commercial bus north of Laredo.

The event occurred during the early morning of April 23, when a commercial passenger bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection. A Service canine alerted to the vehicle. Agents searched the bus and discovered two bundles of marijuana hidden in a large duffle bag belonging to a passenger. The individual was taken into custody, and the case was subsequently turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The bundles had a total weight of 26.68 pounds with an approximate value of $21,344.