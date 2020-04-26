Border Patrol Rescues Four Illegal Border Crossers Lost in the Mountains

OCOTILLO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four individuals that were lost in the Jacumba Mountain Wilderness area south of Ocotillo Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., four individuals lost and in distress called 911 dispatch requesting help. The individuals were attempting to illegally enter the United States through a mountainous area when they became lost. Dispatchers forwarded the call to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol’s Radio Communications department.

Dispatch was able to pinpoint coordinates of two of the subject’s location through their cell phones and relayed the information to agents near the area, who responded immediately. Agents were able to locate two subjects, who appeared extremely tired and dehydrated. The temperature that day was around 100-degrees and the terrain in that area is mountainous and extremely dangerous.

Agents requested air support and activated the Border Search Trauma and Rescue team (BORSTAR) to assist with the search of the other two subjects. Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents out of the San Diego Branch responded in a Blackhawk helicopter and successfully gained visual on the outstanding individuals. BORSTAR agents quickly responded to the area and located the two lost subjects and provided them with water to rehydrate.

All four individuals claimed they were not injured and appeared to be in good health. Emergency Medical Technicians evaluated and medically cleared all subjects.

“This rescue is another reminder of the risks and dangers associated with illegally crossing into the United States. The high temperatures and dangerous terrain could be deadly,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Saving a life is always a priority; this rescue can be attributed to the dedication and commitment of our agents who work tirelessly to protect and secure the Southwest Border.”

The individuals, two men, one male juvenile and one woman were processed for illegal entry.