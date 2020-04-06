Border Patrol Intercepts a Large Human Smuggling Attempt

LAREDO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted a large human smuggling attempt at the Border Patrol checkpoint, north of Laredo.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of April 5, when a white tractor hauling a white trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, a Service canine alerted to the rear of the trailer.

Agents opened the trailer and discovered 32 individuals, including one juvenile, all illegally present in the United States from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and El Salvador. The individuals and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody pending investigation.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, smugglers continue to endanger the lives of individuals they exploit and the health and safety of our Nation. U.S. Border Patrol agents strive to prevent the flow of illegal immigration and slow the spread of COVID-19.