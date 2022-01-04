Border Patrol Arrests Two Child Sex Offenders – Edinburg, TX

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest two sex offenders and a gang member.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 7:00 a.m., McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested three single adult migrants after they illegally entered the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. Criminal records checks obtained at a Border Patrol processing facility revealed a Honduran national who was previously arrested in Pearland, Texas, for Burglary of a Habitation and Indecency with a Child on the same day in 1998. The 41-year-old migrant was convicted and sentenced to 145 days’ confinement.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 11:00 p.m., MCS agents arrested a group of nine near the Sullivan City Auto Salvage in Sullivan City, Texas. Among them, Luis Felipe Aguilar-Diaz, a Honduran national, was discovered to be a registered sex offender. Aguilar-Diaz was arrested in 2016 by the Dallas Police Department for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a 14-year-old Child. Later that year, the 25-year-old was sentenced to five years’ confinement. The migrant’s most recent illegal entry into the United States comes seven months after being returned to his country of citizenship.

On Dec. 31, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of migrants that attempted to circumvent the Border Patrol checkpoint in Sarita, Texas. An MS-13 gang member was identified within the group. This is Salvadoran’s second arrest for illegal entry within three months.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

SOURCE: US Customs and Border Protection