Boonville: Kyle D. Hollman Sentenced for Embezzling

Boonville Man, Kyle D. Hollman Sentenced to Two Years in Federal Prison for Embezzling Over $400,000

Kyle D. Hollman, 33, of Boonville, Ind., was sentenced late yesterday to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, Hollman was employed as a purchasing agent for ProLift Toyota Material Handling, and his job was to procure equipment for Aleris Rolled Products. Hollman used funds belonging to his employer and Aleris to fraudulently purchase hundreds of items for his own personal use, including, two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), a tractor, firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, tools, tactical gear, and camping equipment. Hollman made around 847 unauthorized purchases, totaling $346,608.65, from Feb. 20, 2018, to Nov. 12, 2020.

Hollman perpetrated his fraud scheme by billing Aleris for products that ProLift never purchased, providing inflated invoices, altering receipts, and using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Hollman defrauded Aleris of more than $422,693.40.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Jeffrey Adams, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service made the announcement.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also provided valuable assistance. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Hollman pay restitution of $164,702.65, forfeit all illicitly purchased items, and be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Miller who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today