Boise: Angelina Ruth Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Boise Woman, Angelina Ruth Bustamonte Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) A Boise woman was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others.

According to court records, in April 2019, Angelina Ruth Bustamonte was stopped by police for a traffic violation. During the investigation, a drug detecting canine sniffed Bustamonte’s vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. A subsequent search of Bustamonte’s vehicle revealed three pounds of methamphetamine along with other items of drug paraphernalia. These drugs were intended to be distributed throughout the Treasure Valley.

Then, in October 2021, Bustamonte was arrested for failure to follow court orders. During the arrest, Bustamonte refused to follow the officers’ commands and smashed into police vehicles in an attempt to flee. A later search of Bustamonte’s vehicle revealed a firearm, methamphetamine, and additional items of drug paraphernalia.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Bustamonte to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Bustamonte has three prior felony convictions, one of which involved trafficking in methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, and United States Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, which led to charges.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today