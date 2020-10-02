Boeing to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force

EL SEGUNDO, CA (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA] has received one of three development contracts to build a satellite payload prototype and develop a new secure, resilient satellite communications architecture for the U.S. Space Force’s Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program.

ESS will be a military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) system. It is a critical component of the U.S. Space Force’s strategy.

The initial ESS development contract is valued at $298 million. Contracts for the full ESS system are expected to be awarded in 2025.

“We have worked closely with the Space Force to define a program responsive to our nation’s needs,” said Troy Dawson, vice president of Boeing Government Satellite Systems. “By leveraging our expertise in digital engineering and technologies with synergies across both our government and commercial systems, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver solutions needed to address the ever-evolving threats.”

Boeing’s support of the U.S. government’s SATCOM mission spans six decades and has since included programs that span air, land and space domains. The company’s secure MILSATCOM programs include extremely high-frequency payloads, the Wideband Global SATCOM constellation, the Protected Tactical Enterprise Service and Protected Tactical SATCOM program, which deliver survivable, secure and resilient communications to the U.S. military and its allies.

