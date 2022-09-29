Boeing receives order for up to 64 737 MAX jets from Canada's WestJet

Boeing received an order for as many as 64 of its 737 MAX jets from Canada’s WestJet airline. The order includes 42 737-10s and options for 22 additional planes, according to an announcement.

“The 737-10 will provide WestJet with additional capacity and unrivalled efficiency as the airline expands its network of destinations across Canada and around the world,” Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a prepared statement.

WestJet’s all-Boeing fleet has than 100 airplanes including the 737-8 and 787 Dreamliner. Including the 737-10, the Calgary-based carrier has more than 60 firm orders for 737 MAX jets.