Boeing is likely to receive extension on 737 safety deadline in spending bill

Stephen Brashear U.S. lawmakers are preparing to extend a looming deadline that will impose new safety standard for cockpit alerts for two versions of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The reprieve would be added to a federal spending bill. The Dec. 27 deadline was imposed in a 2020 law to improve safety standards for new aircraft. It requires commercial jets to have cockpit-alerting systems to help pilots during emergencies. Unless it receives a deadline extension, Boeing (BA) may have to scrap its latest 737 models, the shorter MAX 7 and longer MAX 10, and absorb significant costs. Boeing (BA) has contended that it’s safer for the new planes to have cockpits that are like those of existing 737 MAX jets.