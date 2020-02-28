Bloomsburg Man Scott Hemingway Charged With Impeding A Federal Officer

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Scott Hemingway, age 63, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on February 27, 2020, by a federal grand jury on one charge of impeding a federal officer.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that on March 29, 2018, in Columbia County, Hemingway did strike and cause physical contact with a mail carrier.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each offense is 8 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a 3 year term of supervised release. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

