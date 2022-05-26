Blaine Korbin Hulten Charged with Child Sexual Exploitation

No Bond for Fort Pierce Man, Blaine Korbin Hulten Charged in Federal Court with Child Sexual Exploitation

(STL.News) Today, following a hearing, a federal magistrate judge ordered that 21-year-old Blaine Korbin Hulten remain behind bars pending his trial on charges of sexually enticing a child, producing child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

According to the allegations in a criminal complaint affidavit, Hulten had sex with a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, while knowing their age and after communicating with the minors through a messenger application. It is also alleged that Hulten recorded his sex acts with the 16-year-old and distributed it on the messenger application’s platform. If convicted, Hulten faces up to life in prison.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and Anthony Salisbury, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

HSI Miami’s Fort Pierce Office and Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Luisa Berti and Christopher Hudock are prosecuting it.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today