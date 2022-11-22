Black Friday Sale: Big Eyes Coin Announces 50% Bonus Coins, Meanwhile Dogecoin Stumbles In The Crypto Market – Outlook India

It is that time of the year: Black Friday! Customers around the world wait for the Black Friday sales, and when it finally arrives, they spend on electronics, housework, clothes and apparel, jewellery, and many more. However, with the emergence of cryptocurrencies, various tokens have started following the trend to provide customers with maximum utility and profits.

On Black Friday, Bitcoin fluctuates and responds to market behaviour. The game of demand and supply forces the market to go volatile. Especially for day traders, Black Friday proves to be a profitable day.

On Black Friday, when big brands like Apple, Microsoft, Nike and Adidas, would be offering discounts on their products to attract customers, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme token in the crypto market, will be offering exciting deals to the users for its presale.

Big Eyes Coin: BIG Token, BIG Returns

As a community-driven token, Big Eyes Coin is fully decentralised and is running on the Ethereum network. Considering the rise in DeFi (Decentralised Finance), Big Eyes Coin wants to pour money into the DeFi ecosystem that will propel the users to switch from traditional financing methods to crypto ones.

Proving to be a one-stop shop for all the crypto needs, Big Eyes Coin also intends to launch a fully-integrated NFT club. The platform will allow users to exchange digital assets and earn various rewards.

In a positive effort to outgrow ApeCoin’s (APE) BAYC, Big Eyes Coin will be launching ten carefully designed NFT projects that will feature its irresistibly cute cat mascot going to the sea.

Moreover, Big Eyes Coin has a sustainability aspect attached to it as well. Cat’s mission is to save the ocean and fish because it likes to eat sushi. Even its NFT club is called ‘Sushi Crew’. Well-designed and well marketed token, Big Eyes Coin will be donating 5% of wallet profits towards ocean preservation projects.

Dogecoin: A Lost Cause?

Although Dogecoin (DOGE) is a pioneer in the meme crypto space, it stumbled heavily after the crypto crash earlier this year. All the efforts done by the DOGE community seem to be going to waste as users are flocking towards other meme tokens that provide greater returns on investment.

One of the many reasons for Dogecoin’s evident fall is that the community has stopped innovating. Black Friday is approaching, and there seems to be no announcement of crypto deals. Moreover, investors might be bored of the dog-themed cryptocurrencies in the market.

Big Eyes Coin’s Black Friday Deal

This cat-themed meme token has done exceptionally well in its presale, raising more than $10M so far. Crypto enthusiasts and investors can get 50% bonus coins on their purchases. Because Big Eyes Coin is in its presale currently, investors can be stress-free regarding safety and volatility of the markets.

Black Friday promises to be a day filled with spending by crypto holders as well as people wanting to take advantage of the price swings that will follow. The real impact will be found in the worldwide spread of crypto as a usable currency. It is going to be a big event with various offers in place. So buckle up to get exponential returns on your investments.

