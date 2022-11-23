Black Friday & Crypto: How Will This Day Affect Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin? | Mint – Mint

A trend started in the United States, Black Friday is a yearly sale after Thanksgiving, where brands around the world give exciting offers on products and services. Customers often wait for Black Friday deals to spend on electronics, clothing, and many more. Brands such as Apple and Nike give heavy discounts on their products, attracting more customers. The world of cryptocurrencies is no different. Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, the crypto world has taken many forms. Innovation and customer-centric policies are at the heart of most tokens. Again, keeping the users in mind, several crypto coins offer Black Friday deals. Some investors turn into day traders to take advantage of the volatility of the markets on Black Friday.

Bitcoin, in particular, is shrewdly observed by investors because the way Bitcoin moves (higher or lower) is the same way the market moves. However, several tokens launched this year are still in their presale. Investors can invest in the presale for long-term returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme token in the crypto market, is currently in stage six of its presale and has raised over $10M so far. Bitcoin: Moving The Markets On Black Friday Satoshi Nakamoto would have never thought (or maybe he did) that his code would one day inspire billions of dollars of business within the cryptocurrency market. In a way, Bitcoin still dictates the market. Many investors look at Bitcoin’s chart for two reasons: to time the market and to invest in the right coins. The resurgence of Bitcoin’s price has given faith to many investors that it will continue in an upward trend. Just last month, Bitcoin achieved a high of $500, which certainly restored faith in the longevity of the currency. Although Bitcoin is better as a store-of-value coin, meaning that it is good for long-term investment, investors are going to turn into day traders on Black Friday. The constant wave of demand and supply on the sale day will propel Bitcoin to move in waves; hence it is a good opportunity to not use Bitcoin for transactions but also for smaller investments for just a day or two. Big Eyes Coin: A Powerful Meme CoinCRYPTO CLASS: BIG EYES | PRE-SALE IS LIVE | $9M RAISED | CEX LAUNCH SECURED | WIN $250K OF BIG EYES

Not many meme coins provide utility in the current market. Most of the meme tokens are based on tried and tested methods; most of them lack innovation as well. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has earned the trust of investors by raising a phenomenal amount of money in its presale. Being a community-driven token allows Big Eyes Coin to stay fully decentralised, where token owners have the power to make decisions on its roadmap. Entering the DeFi (decentralised finance) market, the cat-themed token intends to pour wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Some of the meme coins are listed on DEX (decentralised exchange) platforms. However, Big Eyes Coin has secured a CEX (centralised exchange) platform, which will allow its users to navigate peacefully and avoid any slippage charges. Big Eyes Coin has big eyes and big dreams for NFTs. The cat community will be launching a fully-integrated NFT club which will help the BIG token holders to buy, sell and hold digital assets. Users will also be benefited from the competitions as there will be several opportunities to win ‘BIG’. Big Eyes Coin, Big Sale On Black FridayTo celebrate its unprecedented run in the presale and to give back to its community, Big Eyes Coin has come up with some exciting Black Friday deals. If you use the code BLACKFRIDAY50, you can get 50% bonus tokens on your purchase. When compared to its contemporaries in the meme coin market, Big Eyes Coin maintains the competitive edge as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have not announced any Black Friday deals. To Summarise If you want to save BIG, there’s no better time to do so than during the crypto Black Friday sale. Be it Bitcoin or Big Eyes Coin both cryptocurrencies are set to maximise their users’ portfolios. Click on the links below to become a part of the thriving cat community! Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/ Website: https://bigeyes.space/ Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

