Bitget Takes on World Cup 2022 with Messi to Inject Confidence in Social Trading

The leading exchange expands the team globally as Messi leads Argentina to the round of 16.

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is one of the most expensive World Cups in history, with an estimated cost of $US 220 Billion invested, more than 15 times spent. According to Bloomberg, crypto and blockchain companies have invested over $2.4 billion into sports-related marketing from March 2021 to August 2022. Nielsen expects blockchain companies’ investments in sports marketing will grow to more than $5 billion by 2026. Leading crypto exchange Bitget is taking the opportunity to celebrate the mega-event with a major marketing campaign starring Messi. The campaign includes a new brand film “Make it Count”, World Cup-themed activities giving out up to 1 million BGB and Messi’s autographed jersey, and the seed NFT collection drop.

After the match of Argentina vs Mexico in the first round of the World Cup, Messi has now reached his personal best yearly goal record and tied with Maradona’s World Cup goal record. Also, because of his tremendous performance, he is leading the Argentina team in the round of 16 in the World Cup 2022. Inspired by Messi’s spirit during the World Cup in taking himself and the team to new heights, Bitget launched a new round of campaigns in hopes of pushing the limit again. Since the company announced their partnership in October this year with “A perfect 10” campaign, the brand film has yielded more than 3.4M views within 1 month. The new campaign is set to break another record.

Bitget’s vision is to provide the best social trading experience. Starting this June, the team has grown from 450 to 900 people, nearly doubling the size during the crypto winter, and furthermore, announcing an expansion of the plan to 1200 people by Q1 2023. The exchange focuses on building and improving regardless of the environment, just like the football legend.

Bitget, established in 2018, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and ranked top 5 globally as a crypto derivative exchange; with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, it currently serves over 8 million users in more than 100 countries worldwide.

For the partnership with Bitget, Messi expresses:

“I would like to thank Bitget for making me a part of the crypto trading social world with such an exciting campaign. I like Bitget’s brand film “make it count” concept of leading the vision and charting a new path within the industry. It’s important that everyone invest responsibly with protection, and it’s reassuring to see Bitget taking this seriously with a series of protection initiatives.”

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments:

“Partnering with the GOAT inspires us to strive for the best performance, and the World Cup period is the best time to remind ourselves about the importance of building and training for the moment to shine. We would like to celebrate the football spirit in the world of crypto and are prepared to continue investing in the ecosystem even when times are tough.”

“Also, as we can see, the Web3 trend has been extending to many different industries, we can see use cases of blockchain technology helps sports players to increase engagement with their community, such as NFTs, fan tokens and metaverse events, ” Gracy adds.

Bitget has been working on bridging the gap between web2 and web3 through sports activities to boost crypto adoption. Crypto adoption has seen growth amongst investors in recent years, but there are still a lot of doubts and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) among the general public. To further boost adoption and develop a better public understanding of cryptocurrency, we are forming alliances with credible sport/e-sport teams or players in Bitget, like from the partnership with Juventus, more recently, Lionel Messi, to esports giant Team Spirit and providers of premium international esports tournaments and events, PGL.









