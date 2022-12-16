Bitgert "Zero Trading Fee Exchange' Is Threatening To Make … – Analytics Insight

Bitgert (BRISE) is definitely one of the hottest crypto coins on the market this December. This can be seen from the massive marketcap growth BRISE has posted over the past few weeks, with this month recording one of the biggest growths so far.

In fact, looking over the last two weeks, Bitgert has surpassed all big players in the market in terms of price growth. As of writing, Bitgert has increased 10% in the past 14 days, which is a bigger price growth than what Bitcoin, Binance and all big coins have posted this month.

The launch of key products on Bitgert roadmap V2 is one of the reasons why $BRISE is doing so well in the market this month. One of the products is, of course, the Brise exchange, which has been one of the most discussed blockchain products in the market this week.

Bitgert exchange’s ‘zero trading fee’ feature has been one of the most attractive elements. This is the feature that has made this exchange one of the most sought-after crypto exchanges in the market after eradicating the big challenge of expensive trading.

Bitgert exchange has managed to provide the lowest trading fee because of the BRC20 blockchain, a gasless chain the exchange is running on. The BRC20 exchange has a $0.00000001 gas fee, which makes products building on it enjoy a near-zero gas fee. The blockchain also offers 100k TPS, which makes Brise exchange the fastest in the market.

With such powerful features, Bitgert exchange is projected to become the most adopted CEX in the market. With millions of traders using this exchange, the demand for $BRISE will explode rapidly. Therefore, the overall price performance for the Bitgert coin is expected to skyrocket in the next few weeks.

Therefore, Bitgert is preparing for a bullish performance as the adoption of the Brise exchange grows. Therefore, this is one of the Brise products that can potentially explode the Bitgert marketcap growth. That’s why crypto analysts believe that Bitgert exchange is one of the products that will make BRISE the next Bitcoin in 2023.

In conclusion, Bitgert exchange is one of the game-changing products in the roadmap. Its launch and continued development, including adding more assets, will explode the Brise price by a huge percentage. It is, therefore, one of the products that will make Bitgert reward investors, as Bitcoin did in 2021.