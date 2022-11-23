Bitcoin records massive volume spike; End of bear market in sight? – Finbold – Finance in Bold

The cryptocurrency sector seems to finally be getting a moment of respite after a chaotic period for most of its assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), which recently recorded a massive increase in weekly trading volumes, indicating a possible price advance in the near future.

Specifically, two weeks before, Bitcoin recorded “the strongest weekly volume in more than a year, fueled by the collapse of FTX,” according to an analysis by the experts from crypto analytics firm TradingShot, published on November 22.

Bitcoin volume pattern analysis. Source: TradingShot/TradingView

As the analysts explained, such dramatic spikes in volume “tend to be associated with trend reversals on BTC.” Furthermore, they specified that this means the price could significantly move in either direction:

“In recent price action, in particular, we’ve had a similar volume spike on June 13, 2022. Practically the same volume spikes between a 5-month period. As this chart shows, volume spikes of such a period or shorter have historically been either Bottom or Top formations.”

Previous patterns

In terms of forming the bull cycle top, a similar volume pattern was noted between January 11, 2021, and May 17, 2021. On the other hand, a bottom formation of the bear cycle coincided with a volume rise in the period from November 19, 2018, and May 13, 2019.

Before that, a bull cycle top was formed between December 18, 2017, and February 5, 2018, with a large volume growth that was preceded by the one that occurred during a bear cycle bottom formation between January 12, 2015, and November 2, 2015.

As the TradingShot team observed, the last pattern had the most similarities with the one occurring between June 13, 2022, and November 7, 2022, involving a lower highs (bottom) trendline, leading them to hypothesize on the possible bullish trend reversal:

“Can the November 07 volume spike be the moment that gives the trend reversal to bullish and gets Bitcoin out of this two-year Bear Cycle or is it simply a short-term rebound, at best, like the June 13, 2022, and February 05, 2018, volume spikes?”

Bitcoin price analysis

Considering the current chart patterns that Bitcoin is forming, a bullish future might indeed be in the cards. At press time, the flagship decentralized finance (DeFi) token was moving toward the key resistance level of $16,600 that crypto trading expert Michaël van de Poppe identified as leading toward further strengthening.

Specifically, Bitcoin is changing hands at the price of $16,536, representing a gain of 5.20% over the previous 24 hours, although it is still a 1.08% decline across the week and a 14.86% loss on the month, according to the data retrieved on November 23.

Bitcoin 24-hour price chart. Source: Finbold

On top of the day’s improvement, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($317.74 billion) has historically demonstrated a final bullish push during the approaching holiday of Thanksgiving, although this year’s trend could be cut short, based on various technical analysis (TA) indicators.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.