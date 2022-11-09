Bitcoin Prices Fall To Roughly 2-Year Low As Crypto Market Suffers Widespread Losses – Forbes

Bitcoin prices declined to their lowest in approximately two years today as many cryptocurrencies … [+] plunged in value. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)Getty Images

Bitcoin prices have plunged recently, dropping to their lowest since late 2020 as concerns surrounding troubled exchange FTX roil digital currency markets.

The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency declined to $16,446.00 this afternoon on TradingView.

At this point, the digital asset was down more than 70% from its all-time high of more than $60,000 reached late last year, TradingView figures reveal.

Further, it had fallen to its lowest value since approximately November 2020.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by total market value, was also in the red, having fallen below $1,140 earlier today, additional TradingView data indicated.

[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]

At the time of this writing, the aforementioned digital currency, which is the native asset of decentralized application platform Ethereum, had lost more than 10% of its value over the last 24 hours.

Several other major cryptocurrencies, including binance coin and Cardano’s ada, had suffered substantial declines.

FTX Uncertainty

Cryptocurrencies have suffered widespread losses lately as reports surrounding the uncertain fate of exchange FTX have dominated headlines.

Yesterday, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder & CEO of prominent exchange cryptocurrency exchange Binance, signed a nonbinding letter of intent with FTX, a development that was reported on by CoinDesk.

Zhao confirmed this development on Twitter, stating that “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch.”

“To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch,” he continued. “We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days,” he stated, referring to due diligence.

The Binance executive opted to share the entire letter on Twitter, in which he emphasized that the circumstances had “severely shaken” the confidence of users.

This morning, the situation took an interesting turn when CoinDesk reported that the potential deal would probably not go through, citing an individual with knowledge of the matter, who stated that after Binance did further research into FTX’s situation, the odds of the acquisition materializing had been lowered significantly.

More specifically, the person claimed that upon taking a closer look at “FTX’s internal data and loan commitments,” Binance would probably not follow through and purchase the troubled exchange.

While CoinDesk reached out to both Binance and FTX regarding the matter, neither organization provided any comment.

Further, CZ’s Twitter account had not provided any statement on the aforementioned CoinDesk article at the time of this writing.

Disclosure: I own some bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether, EOS and sol.

