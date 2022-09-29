Bitcoin market cap reclaims $1 trillion – BollyInside

After a difficult few months, the market value of all digital assets surpassed $1 trillion once more on Tuesday, signalling that the crypto tokens had regained their momentum.According to data from Coingecko, the total market value of digital tokens was estimated to be around $1.01 trillion as of Tuesday at 13.30 IST, up more than 6% from the previous day.

While this was going on, altcoins like Terra’s Luna Basic soared by approximately 50% and Uniswap gained 18%. Additionally, Stepn, Polkadot, and Aave gained up to 14%.

Bitcoin increased by 7% to reclaim the $20,000 threshold, and Ethereum increased by a similar amount, flirting with $1,400 levels. These two coins make up more than 55% of the whole crypto market capitalization.

The crypto market has shown strength despite Dow Jones plunging into a bear trap on worries about a recession.

However, Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, thinks that a massive influx of capital is to blame for the rise in the global crypto market. “A slowdown in the dollar rally may also be a reason for crypto’s strength at the moment,” he continued.

Cryptocurrencies are also in a bear market, according to Kumar Gaurav, the founder and CEO of Cashaa, since several of the most popular tokens are sharply depreciating from their yearly high. Not just cryptocurrencies, but all asset classes are feeling the heat of the bear market, he cautioned.

A dead cat bounce on a deck of cards?

In technical analysis, a dead cat bounce is characterised as a rally that first seems to revers the current trend but is quickly followed by a continuation of the value decrease. However, consultants believe that if tokens can continue to rise above important levels, problems could get worse.

According to Abhijit Shukla, the founder and CEO of Revolution Video Games, this increase is not supported by fundamentals and is being thwarted by a decline in value. He continued, “Useless cat bounce typically only lasts a few days. In 13 years, Bitcoin has risen from the dead more than six times. It remains functional until the last node turns on. According to Kumar Gaurav of Cashaa, one should read the Satoshi Nakamoto white paper to understand the features of Bitcoin.

Is the worst behind us?According to consultants, if there is a financial slump, winters may get longer and the markets are more likely to remain depressed. However, cryptos might improve and quickly rebound. Shukla claimed that due of the increased participation, more people may be harmed by the crypto winter, whereas Gaurav claimed that liquidity has remained on the low side throughout the financial turmoil.

Instead, market observers believe that the market has been weak for some time and that traders may need to look for alternatives for the long term. Cryptos and equities have been experiencing winters as investors have stayed away from risky assets due to the uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic factors including rising prices and fears of recession, according to Patel from Mudrex.

News Summary: