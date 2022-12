The S&P 500, Wall Street’s benchmark equity index, has gained 16% in less than two months to trade above the widely-tracked 200-day moving average for the first time since early April. The USD/JPY pair, often called a turbo bet on the Fed policy and U.S. rates, has dropped 11% to its 200-day moving average. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s value against major fiat currencies, has also dropped below its 200-day average.