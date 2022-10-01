Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Rises 0.77%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Digital Money has increased 0.77% to $118.13.

InvestorsObserver is giving Bitcoin Cash a 30 Volatility Rank.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin Cash a moderate volatility rank of 30, placing it in the bottom 30% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

BCH’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

Bitcoin Cash price is well positioned going forward. With support near $113.9 and resistance set at $122.41. This leaves Bitcoin Cash with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.