Bitcoin (BTC) stays around $20k – Almost the entire crypto market … – Invezz

With the crypto market down, BTC is near $20,000, and one of the biggest exchanges in all of crypto has collapsed. That’s why it’s no surprise that it’s been a tough few months for most projects. However, Metacade (MCADE) continues to shine.

So why has MCADE continued to ascend while other projects have struggled in recent months due to a crypto market down in the dumps? Keep reading to learn why Metacade’s presale has done so well even with the crypto market down.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is Web3’s first virtual arcade. It gives gamers access to the best GameFi and P2E titles in a single place so they can enjoy everything that gaming in Web3 has to offer.

With Metacade, users can explore the world of GameFi however they want. Whether that means playing casually with friends or entering competitive tournaments to take home major prize money is up to the player.

Users can even earn money on Metacade – by playing P2E games, staking MCADE, and posting content that gets engagement from other users. Or, users can use the platform to connect with Web3 entrepreneurs who are looking to hire new people.

Metacade puts the best of gaming in Web3 in a single place. With many different titles to try and ways to enjoy them, it’s a platform that has achieved a level of widespread appeal that others struggle to match. Even with the crypto market down, utility-driven platforms like this really stand out in terms of their future potential.

How Does Metacade Work?

Metacade makes it easy to enjoy Web3 gaming according to your preferences. Simply visit the project’s website, choose the games that you want to play, and get started on your own or with a group of friends. That’s how simple it is to enjoy gaming in the metaverse with Metacade.

MCADE is the project’s native token. It helps facilitate a wide variety of income-earning opportunities on Metacade – from playing P2E games and entering competitive tournaments and prize draws to staking the token. You can also earn it by posting content that gets engagement from other users on the platform.

This means that MCADE isn’t just a vanity token. It’s something with many real use cases. That should help its value continue climbing as the crypto market downturn reverses.

What makes Metacade so unique?

Metacade stands out from other projects like Cardano and Decentraland in many ways.

First, it brings together many P2E games on a single platform, whereas other metaverse projects only offer one title. This means that there’s a way for everyone to enjoy and start earning in the Metacade, without being limited to a single boring grind.

Additionally, Metacade is for more than just gaming. It’s a place where you can connect with friends and meet new people – an interesting array of gamers, developers, and entrepreneurs. It truly looks to be Web3’s community square, which gives it a level of appeal that most other projects can’t match.

Finally, Metacade is committed to serving the community with its roadmap showing strong evidence that it will continue to be a top priority moving forward. Since the start, the community has been inclusive to people from all backgrounds and walks of life, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their time – which is an important aspect of value in the Metacade.

Other projects are beholden to big investment firms, which means they’re incentivized to serve those firms instead of their users. Metacade on the other hand is not and has announced it will hand over major roles to community members as Metacade further establishes itself.

Can I still access Metacade’s presale?

Yes, Metacade’s presale is still going on. Metacade and its MCADE token haven’t been slowed down by the stalled momentum that’s impacting the rest of the market. If you think that MCADE could be a token you want to hold until the next bull run arrives, now is the time to buy. Presale pricing began at 125 MCADE for $1 and will be down to 50 MCADE for $1 by the time the presale ends, so the sooner you get in, the better. The easiest way to do that is to check out the link below.

You can participate in the Metacade presale here.