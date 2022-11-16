Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) Falls 0.01%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has fallen 0.97% to $16652.82.

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives Bitcoin BEP2 a low volatility rank of 17, placing it in the bottom 17% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

BTCB’s low volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Bitcoin BEP2 price is in a good position going forward. With support around $16327.65 and resistance around $16856.86. This leaves Bitcoin BEP2 with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

